Semi Accident Causes Heavy Delays on I-80 EB in Will County
WJOL has learned of heavy delays following a multi-semi accident on Interstate 80. I-80 eastbound between Shepley Road and before Houbolt Road is experiencing solid traffic. Traffic is only getting by on the right shoulder after two semis were involved in an accident. One semi had an 80,000 pound load, the other with a 10,000 pound load. It has also been stated that one driver was transported to St. Joseph Medical Center with minor injuries.