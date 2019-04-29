Selfies are as Damaging to Skin as Sun Bathing

Getting the perfect selfie isn’t easy, and if you want to keep your good looks you may want to stop trying. Nurse practitioner Sara Cheeney says she’s seen an increase in the number of patients dealing with skin damage, and many are those who take selfies daily. She says, “The blue rays from smartphone screens can do more damage than too much sunshine, so I would urge youngsters in particular to be extra careful.” She adds that selfie-induced skin damage will become the norm in the future if social media apps continue gaining popularity. Sounds crazy doesn’t it? Here’s the complete story from The Sun.