Self driving grocery delivery? It’s in the works….

A food store in Arizona is selling self-driving groceries. The Kroger grocery chain, based in Ohio, says it started testing its driverless delivery program on Friday, in Scottsdale, Arizona. Shoppers who live within two miles of the Fry’s Food Store in south Scottsdale are able to order their groceries on the Fry’s app and have them delivered to their home by an unmanned Toyota Prius. The self-driving Prius will deliver up to 15 bags of groceries to your front curb. Kroger did not say how long the test program will last.