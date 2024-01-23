Self-Checkout Turns Off Customers – Here’s How

Automatic checkouts could decrease customer loyalty – That’s what a Drexel University study shows. This is especially true if a customer must scan 15 items or more.

The simplicity of the checkout process and the feeling of managing “on their own” could be contributing factors.

“Self-checkout systems, despite their advantages in terms of speed, ease of use, and cost reduction, can result in lower customer loyalty compared to regular checkout systems,” Dr. Yanliu Huang said.

To counteract this effect, Dr. Huang suggested retailers could make the self-checkout experience more “rewarding.” It will be interesting to see how that’s accomplished. [Pretty sure it’s not going to be the kind of thing where a “treat” pops out of the register for us… LOL]

(Check out more, here: Third Article News Network)