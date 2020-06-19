Selena Gomez thanks “all the amazing people” she let take over her Instagram for two weeks
Sophie MullerAfter turning over her Instagram feed to black community leaders for two weeks, Selena Gomez has now posted her thanks for their insights, and reminded fans that all their content is archived on her feed for those who may have missed it.
“I want to thank all of the amazing people that took the time to speak to us directly. I am blown away with your knowledge, eagerness to teach and commitment to ensuring black voices are not silenced,” she wrote. “Educating ourselves is the first step if we hope to make any progress in bringing an end to systemic racism.”
Among those who contributed to Selena’s feed: Stacey Abrams, Killer Mike of rap duo Run the Jewels, civil rights icon Ruby Bridges, and Columbia Journalism School professor and writer Jelani Cobb.
Selena urged her followers to vote and also suggested that they followers spend today, Juneteenth, having “conversations with your family and friends about the importance of Black Lives Matter and how we all need to join together to ensure equality and justice, and then continue these conversations every day!”
The singer noted, “It’s not lost on me how fortunate I am to have this platform and appreciate you all for taking the time to watch, listen and take in the powerful messages and information we’ve been provided over the last two weeks by some of the most inspiring people I’ve come across in my life.”
“If you missed any of these incredible IG stories they are all saved in my Story Highlights under #BLM and #BLM2. This is just the beginning and we will continue to hear from other black voices and as well as other marginalized communities,” Selena concluded. “I am committed to doing the work and I hope you join me.”
By Andrea Dresdale
