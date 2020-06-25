Selena Gomez reveals why she jumped on Trevor Daniel’s “Past Life”

Interscope RecordsIn advance of the release of their new collaboration, Trevor Daniel and Selena Gomez have posted a snippet of a conversation about why Selena wanted to be a part of it.
On Friday, the two will drop “Past Life,” a remix of a song on Trevor’s latest album Nicotine to which Selena has added her vocals. In the video, Trevor says he loved her “take” on the song, and adds, “What’s it mean to you?”
“When I heard the song the first time, I loved the fact that it was kind of like a story about all the things that we tend to hold onto and the patterns that we have,” Selena responds.
She adds, “I’m very, very vocal about my personal experiences…y’know, making decisions that aren’t necessarily healthy for me.”
Selena has spoken about a past relationship as involving “abuse” and “emotional chaos.” Her songs “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now” reflect her reclaiming of self after that relationship.
About “Past Life,” Selena also tells Trevor that even though it’s about “something kinda serious, it’s really beautiful.”
By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.