Seinfeld Episode Becomes Basis for New Jersey Law. Yes.

New Jersey Introduces Law Inspired by Seinfeld Episode

So, maybe it wasn’t really just “a show about nothing.” In a Seinfeld scene, Jerry asks a telemarketer for his phone number. The caller refuses to provide the number, because he doesn’t want anyone to call him at home.

This funny bit has inspired a real-life New Jersey law. Telemarketers must say who they are, or what they represent, in the first 30 seconds of a call – and they must also provide a callback number.

Telemarketers will be prohibited from calling between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Time will tell if more states implement a Seinfeld law.

Learn more, here: (Washington Post)