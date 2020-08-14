Seether shares new track, “Beg”
Fantasy RecordsSeether has premiered a new song called “Beg.”
The chorus for the track consists of frontman Shaun Morgan screaming, “Beg motherf***er” again and again, which should adequately convey its tone. “Beg” is available now for digital download, and you can watch its accompanying animated video streaming now on YouTube.
“Beg” will appear on Seether’s upcoming album Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum, which is Latin for “If you want peace, prepare for war.” The record, which also features the single “Dangerous,” is due out August 28.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.