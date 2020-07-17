Seether premieres new song, “Bruised and Bloodied”
Fantasy RecordsSeether has premiered a new song, called “Bruised and Bloodied.”
The track, which you can download now via digital outlets, will appear on the band’s upcoming album Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum.
“‘Bruised and Bloodied’ is a mix of self-deprecation and rage, neatly wrapped up in a sexy groove with a big shiny pop bow on top,” says frontman Shaun Morgan. “Essentially, it is a combination of shame and sadness delivered in a cheerful way, as I’ve always enjoyed juxtaposing jaded lyrics with a jubilant melody.”
Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum, which is Latin for “If you want peace, prepare for war,” is due out August 28. It also includes the lead single “Dangerous.”
By Josh Johnson
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)