Seether announces new album, ‘Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum’; listen to lead single “Dangerous” now
Fantasy RecordsSeether has revealed the details of the band’s next album.
The eighth studio effort from the South African rockers is called Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum, and is due out August 28. You can download lead single, “Dangerous,” now via digital outlets.
The album’s title, which you may recognize from the latest John Wick movie, translates from Latin to “If you want peace, prepare for war.”
“These songs are carefully crafted to nestle in your ears like a tiny velvet rabbit clutching a switch-blade,” says frontman Shaun Morgan.
“I’m exposing myself to a degree I’m not normally comfortable with,” he adds of the lyrics. “But I think it’s OK. I’m proud to be a little bit more vulnerable on this album.”
Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum is the follow-up to 2017’s Poison the Parish, which spawned the singles “Let You Down,” “Betray and Degrade” and “Against the Wall.”
Here’s the Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum track list:
“Dead and Done”
“Bruised and Bloodied”
“Wasteland”
“Dangerous”
“Liar”
“Can’t Go Wrong”
“Buried in the Sand”
“Let It Go”
“Failure”
“Beg”
“Drift Away”
“Pride Before the Fall”
“Written in Stone”
By Josh Johnson
