Seether announces album release concert livestream
Courtesy Fantasy RecordsSeether has announced a special online livestream concert to celebrate the release of the band’s upcoming new album, Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum.
The broadcast will air Sunday, August 30, at 3 p.m. ET. Tickets to watch are available now via Seether.Veeps.com.
“We are extremely proud and excited for the release of our 8th studio album Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum!” says Seether. “Let’s all get together to celebrate despite the current state of our world. Everyone is hurting from the pause of live music, so we’re here to bring you guys an EXCLUSIVE livestream concert experience.”
“This is our first-ever full production, multi-camera livestream concert event during lockdown,” the band explains. “We will be playing songs off the new album as well as a selection of some of your favorite tracks. This show will bring the full live experience into your living room.”
Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum, which is Latin for “If you want peace, prepare for war,” is due out August 28. It includes the lead single “Dangerous.”
By Josh Johnson
