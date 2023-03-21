98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

See who’s performing at Darius Rucker’s Riverfront Revival Music Festival

March 21, 2023 11:30AM CDT
Courtesy of SRE Entertainment

Darius Rucker has unveiled the performance lineup for this year’s Riverfront Revival Music Festival. 

Returning for a second year, the two-day festival will take place on Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8 at North Charleston, South Carolina’s Riverfront Park.

Artists set to perform include Darius, Lainey WilsonNiko MoonMegan MoroneyElvie ShaneCarter Faith and Haley Mae Campbell

A percentage of each ticket’s sales will be donated to the Arts in Healing program at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Presale tickets are available now starting at $170 for general admission and $525 for VIP. General sales will begin on Friday, March 24. 

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit RiverfrontRevival.com.

