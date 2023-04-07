98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

See the Flower & Food Festival at Dollywood

April 7, 2023 3:35PM CDT
Katherine Bomboy/NBC

It’s time to make a trip to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, to enjoy spring and summertime at Dollywood.

The DreamMore Resort and Spa in Dollywood is celebrating its annual Flower & Food Festival with a stunning array of blossoms and delectable treats. Guests at the resort will also get to enjoy a variety of unique festival-themed activities, mouthwatering meals and entertainment during their stay.

What’s more, those who book their stay at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa now will save up to 10% per night, and receive a pair of one-day Dollywood admission tickets and Flower & Food Festival Tasting Passes to use from April 21 to June 11.

For more information and to get tickets, visit Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival website. 

