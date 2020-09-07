See NASA’s Stunning New Images of Our Cosmic World
NASA wants to remind you that we live in an amazing universe, releasing stunning new cosmic images shot from the world’s most powerful x-ray telescope, it’s Chandra X-Ray Observatory.
Using the electromagnetic spectrum, NASA’s Twitter account showed off galaxies, remnants of supernovas, nebulas and plenty of wondrous stars, adding the caption “Observing our universe in different kinds of light.”
Do you think there has been an increase for all things outer-space in the last ten years? Do you follow NASA on social media?