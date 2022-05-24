Sections Of Spring Creek Greenway Trail, Bruce Road And 167th Street To Close For Trail Work

Sections of the Spring Creek Greenway Trail, Bruce Road and 167th Street will temporarily close in the coming weeks as work continues on the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Veterans Memorial Trail project.
The Spring Creek Greenway Trail closure is set for May 23, the Bruce Road closure for June 1 and the 167th Street closure will take place at a later date. The closures will all be located where the path and the roads intersect with Interstate 355 in Homer Township. Neither road will be closed for longer than 30 days.
The work is part of a 3.5-mile addition to the Veterans Memorial Trail that will travel north from the Spring Creek Greenway Trail in Hadley Valley to connect with a state-owned trail along 159th Street in Lockport.
The Spring Creek Greenway Trail closure will involve raising the path approximately 1 foot so it will have a smooth transition to the new section of Veterans Memorial Trail. No detour is proposed; however, the construction will be isolated allowing visitors to use the remainder of the trail system. It is anticipated the trail closure will last several days, and additional closures could occur intermittently over the next week or two.
Bruce Road will close as contractors hired by the Forest Preserve District install a pedestrian tunnel under the street. Once that tunnel is complete, the contractors will install another pedestrian tunnel under 167th St. Detour signs will be posted.
The Veterans Memorial Trail work began last spring and is scheduled to be completed this fall. Eventually, another phase of construction will extend the path north from 159th Street to 135th Street in Romeoville where it would connect to the existing section of Veterans Memorial Trail.
For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.