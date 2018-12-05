Secret Santa Pays Off Nearly $30K in Walmart Layaways

A very generous person paid off $30,000 worth of layaways at a Colorado Walmart, surprising many customers who had been saving their money in order to get Christmas gifts. “I just started crying,” said Natasha Loper. “I was like, ‘This is a miracle.’ There is good in this world, and people who want to help people.”

Lisa McMillan, a single mother of five said this year had been a hard one for her and her family, “I was actually going to cancel my layaway because I couldn’t pay it. This came as a really true blessing,” said McMillan. Last month a Vermont man paid off all the layaways at a Walmart. Here’s more from NBC-24.