Second season of The White Stripes’ ‘Striped’ podcast premiering next week
Third Man RecordsStriped, the podcast detailing the history of The White Stripes, is coming back for more episodes.
The second season of the series will premiere next Wednesday, April 8.
Striped, hosted by music journalist Sean Cannon, first premiered last fall. Season one focused on the beginnings of The White Stripes and their self-titled 1999 debut album; while season two will pick up in 2000 with the release of the duo’s sophomore effort, De Stijl.
If you’re looking for even more archival White Stripes content, the Third Man Records Vault subscription service is releasing a double-LP of rarities, demos and covers from the De Stijl era in honor of its 20th anniversary. Subscriptions to receive the package are open through April 30.
