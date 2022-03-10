Second Person Arrested in Joliet Shooting

A 23-year-old Joliet man has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Joliet back in January. Armani Gant has been charged with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Weapon by Felon, and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon. On January 15th, at 3:22 PM, officers were called to the area of Ring Road and Tonti Drive after receiving a call of shots fired in the area. Shortly after arriving Joliet Police learned that an person had fired a gun at an SUV, striking the 19-year-old female driver. The SUV then lost control and collided with another vehicle. The shooting victim was transported to Amita St Joseph Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Joliet Police Detectives identified Gant as a suspect who was a passenger in the vehicle and had fired a weapon that struck the female victim. The driver of the suspect vehicle, 21-year-old Travion Terrell, was previously arrested in connection with the incident on January 21st. On March 8th. Police were called to 358 North Broadway to assist in a medical emergency. Upon arriving Police learned that Gant was the patient in need of assistance and was transported to Amita St Joseph Medical Center for treatment. Gant was placed into custody without incident at the hospital.