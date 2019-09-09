Seattle Record Store Finds One of Kurt Cobain’s Royalty Checks in Its Basement
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
The owner of Seattles Easy Street Records came upon a hell of a find while cleaning his shops basementa royalty check belonging to the late rock legend Kurt Cobain. Owner Matt Vaughan said that he made the discovery while going through a collection of Nirvanas tour itineraries that he purchased in 1993, shortly before the musician’s death the following year. “Last week, I was moving some stuff around and guess found a moment of reflection, sat there in the basement and flipped through every page,” he told CNN. “That’s when these thin pieces of paper dropped out.”
Among them were some of Cobains personal documents, including a doctors bill, a backstage pass bearing his name, and royalty check for $26.57 from March 1991. The royalty check, dated just seven months before the release of Nirvanas Nevermind, is worth the equivalent of around $50 dollars today. Thats really not a lotbut then his inflation-adjusted rent also only comes to about $350 dollars. (These days, the median rental price for a Seattle one-bedroom is more than $2,000 dollars.) Vaughan told CNN that the personal documents from 1990 and 1991 were found between pages of Cobains 1992 tour itinerary, which suggests that the singer and songwriter may have held onto the paperwork while touring behind his hit album Nevermind. Here’s the complete story from Equire.