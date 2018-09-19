Season 15 of “The Voice” Kicks off with lots of Country Flair!

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2016 file photo, Blake Shelton performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. Shelton offered free concert tickets on Dec. 8, 2016, to a fan who posted on his Facebook page and told him that he couldn't make it to a Shelton show in October because he got in a motorcycle accident. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Season 15 of NBC’s “The Voice” will debut Monday September 24th and you can bet Country Music will play a major role this year. Keith Urban will serve as an advisor, he taped his appearance several weeks ago, and Keith tells us the opportunity allowed him the chance to get to know Blake Shelton much better. “It was fine. It was good. I like Blake a lot. I like him even more after spending that whole day with him and getting to know him a little bit more. I realized I didn’t know him that well, you know? I’ve never really spent any time with him so I really enjoyed it.”

Season 15 of The Voice begins on September 24th, with judges Blake, Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson. Thomas Rhett also serves as an advisor this season, while Kelsea Ballerini was recently announced as a fifth judge for the first ever Comeback Stage.

Speaking of Blake Shelton, Blake is surprising fans with another pop-up show! This one will take place tomorrow (Thursday, September 20th), at Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth. The one-night only event will be first come, first served for the first 5,000 fans. All attendees must be 21 years of age or older with a valid photo ID. Fans may begin lining up for wristbands at 10 a.m., with door lineup beginnng at 4 p.m. The concert begins at 8:30 p.m.