Search Warrant Leads to Multiple Drug Charges for Joliet Resident
WJOL has learned that a search warrant executed in the city of Joliet on Tuesday morning has led to the arrest of a 38-year-old man. Authorities were on the scene in the 2800 block of Stacia Ct. in the early morning hours on Tuesday and took Agustin Segura in custody. Segura was taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility where he was charged with possession of cocaine between 100 and 400 grams, possession of cannabis between 2,000 and 5,000 grams and possession of fentanyl between 100 and 400 grams. All three of those charges are felonies. Segura is due in court on Wednesday afternoon on all three charges. When reached for comment the Joliet Police Department stated that they were assisting another agency with the execution of a search but did not specify the agency. Stay tuned to WJOL for updates on this story.