Search Warrant Leads to Arrest for Possession of Child Pornography

On Tuesday, November 15th, the Bolingbrook Police Department served a search warrant on a residence located in the 500 block of Whitby Court.

Bolingbrook Police Detectives, working in conjunction with Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children and the Will County State’s Attorney Office High Technology Crimes Unit, recently completed a months-long investigation into the illegal transmission of child pornography at the Whitby Court residence. During the investigation, substantial evidence was uncovered linking a digital footprint between the residence and repeated online exchanges of sexually explicit media depicting tender aged individuals.

The Bolingbrook Police Raid, Entry, And Containment Team (REACT) served the search warrant and secured the residence for investigators. Bolingbrook Police Evidence Technicians along with WCSAO’s hidden electronic device K-9 “Cache” located several items of evidence inside the home. After a forensic audit of several recovered devices, probable cause was developed linking a resident to the online interactions.

BPD Detectives secured an arrest warrant for Matthew J. Johnson, 40, of the 500 block of Whitby Court for three (3) counts of Possession of Child Pornography. On Saturday, December 3rd, Johnson was taken into custody without incident. Johnson was processed and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at 630-226-8620 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772. A tip may also be submitted at bolingrookcrimestoppers.org or by using the mobile P3 Tips app. All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, a cash reward may be issued.

If anyone has any other felony crime or safety related information or the location of an offender with a felony warrant, contact Crime Stoppers.