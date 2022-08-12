Seaman Jonathan Michael, a native of Aurora, Illinois, is a student at NETC, learning the necessary skills needed to be an operations specialist. As an operations specialist, Michael is responsible for working in the controlled information center on board Navy ships navigating, plotting, tracking and standing watch. Michael, a 2016 Sandra Day O’Connor High School graduate and 2021 graduate of Oakton Community College in Des Plaines, Iowa, joined the Navy four months ago.

“I’ve always wanted to join the Navy since I was a kid,” said Michael. “While I was enrolling in colleges, I realized I couldn’t do it financially by myself. I figured joining the Navy and have them paying for college was killing ‘two birds with one stone.’”

GREAT LAKES, Ill. – Sailors are some of the most highly-trained people on the planet, according to Navy officials, and this training requires highly-dedicated instructors.

At Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), instructors at advanced technical schools teach sailors to be highly skilled, operational, and combat ready warfighters, while providing the tools and opportunities for continuous learning and development.