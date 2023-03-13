‘Scream VI’ Dominates Box Office With Best Opening In Franchise History

Popcorn box; disposable cup for beverages with straw, film strip, clapper board and ticket on the podium. Cinema Concept Design. Detailed vector illustration.

Scream VI sliced and diced the competition at the box office this weekend.

The horror sequel raked in $44.5 million in its opening weekend – the best opening of any movie in the Scream franchise.

With a budget of just $35 million, the movie has already turned a profit.

Creed III took second place with $27.1 million, crossing the $100 million mark in just two weeks.

The prehistoric sci-fi flick 65 finished third with $12.3 million in its opening weekend.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ($7 million) and Cocaine Bear ($6.2 million) rounded out the top five.

I’m hoping this new Scream film lives up to this hype and it’s not just a dud. Has anyone seen it? Let me know.