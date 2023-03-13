‘Scream VI’ Dominates Box Office With Best Opening In Franchise History
March 13, 2023 5:05PM CDT
Scream VI sliced and diced the competition at the box office this weekend.
The horror sequel raked in $44.5 million in its opening weekend – the best opening of any movie in the Scream franchise.
With a budget of just $35 million, the movie has already turned a profit.
Creed III took second place with $27.1 million, crossing the $100 million mark in just two weeks.
The prehistoric sci-fi flick 65 finished third with $12.3 million in its opening weekend.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ($7 million) and Cocaine Bear ($6.2 million) rounded out the top five.
I’m hoping this new Scream film lives up to this hype and it’s not just a dud. Has anyone seen it? Let me know.