Scotty returns to ‘Idol’ with “Cab in a Solo”

April 29, 2024 10:00AM CDT
Scotty McCreery returned to American Idol on Sunday to perform his single “Cab in a Solo.”

The homecoming was extra special for Scotty as the song had just hit #1 on the country charts, and his wife, Gabi, and son Avery were also in attendance.

After performing “Cab in a Solo,” Scotty chatted with host Ryan Seacrest about his forthcoming new album, Rise & Fall, and being inducted into the Grand Ole Opry as a member by Josh Turner.

You can watch the full performance and interview now on YouTube.

Rise & Fall arrives May 10 and is available for preorder and presave now.

