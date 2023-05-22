Scotty McCreery Will Headline Country Night at DeKalb Cornfest

Roadtrip!

Scotty McCreery will headline 2023 Cornfest, this summer in DeKalb. Maybe you saw him headline Taste of Joliet with us, a couple of years back… He puts on one helluva show.

Festival organizers confirm that the 2011 winner of American Idol will perform Saturday, August 26th. Whiskey Romance will perform on Sunday, the 27th. For a full lineup, visit www.cornfest.com.

Cornfest is a free, family-friendly festival, with more than just live music. You’ll find fun games, carnival rides, some of the freshest food, locally grown, and the finest corn – not just in Illinois, but in the world. Yum!

Cornfest marks its 46th year, from August 25th to 27th, and stakes out Route 38 or Lincoln Highway in downtown DeKalb.