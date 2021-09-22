      Weather Alert

Scotty McCreery urges patience for his younger self

Sep 22, 2021 @ 10:20am

Jeff Ray

Scotty McCreery found more success in his teenage years than most, winning season 10 of American Idol when he was just 17 years old. Even so, now that he is 27 and has a successful career in country music, the North Carolina native knows exactly what he would tell a younger version of himself if he could go back in time.

“I would have probably told myself to be patient and let things happen, and dig into the songwriting aspect of it,” Scotty tells Billboard. “If I could give that advice from a 27-year-old me, to a 17-year-old me I would have taken it — but you have to grow up and you have to live life. I didn’t have a lot of those life experiences that I’m writing about today.”

Scotty just released his latest album, Same Truck. His latest single, “You Time,” is currently sitting at #1 on the charts.

