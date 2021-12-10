SCOTTY McCREERY TO BE FEATURED IN DALLAS-FORT WORTH NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATION

Scotty McCreery is scheduled to bring in the new year for the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Lone Star New Year’s Eve: Countdown to 2022 will be televised through the local NBC affiliate and syndicated in an additional 27 other cities.
Scotty commented through a press release and said: “New Year’s Eve is such a fun time to gather with friends and family to celebrate the end of one year and look forward to the possibilities of the new one. I’m honored to be part of NBC 5’s and Nexstar’s party.”
The special one hour concert will also be streamed online.
FAST FACTS
CHECK IT OUT
Be sure to watch LONESTAR NYE 2022 to see @ScottyMcCreery perform from @thefactoryDE in Deep Ellum. #LoneStarNYE pic.twitter.com/aiiHrhPztH
— Leslie (@LeslieTypes) December 8, 2021
Be sure to watch LONESTAR NYE 2022 to see @ScottyMcCreery perform from @thefactoryDE in Deep Ellum. #LoneStarNYE pic.twitter.com/aiiHrhPztH
— Leslie (@LeslieTypes) December 8, 2021