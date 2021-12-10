      Weather Alert

SCOTTY McCREERY TO BE FEATURED IN DALLAS-FORT WORTH NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATION

Dec 10, 2021 @ 9:05am

Scotty McCreery is scheduled to bring in the new year for the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Lone Star New Year’s Eve: Countdown to 2022 will be televised through the local NBC affiliate and syndicated in an additional 27 other cities.

Scotty commented through a press release and said: “New Year’s Eve is such a fun time to gather with friends and family to celebrate the end of one year and look forward to the possibilities of the new one. I’m honored to be part of NBC 5’s and Nexstar’s party.”

The special one hour concert will also be streamed online.

FAST FACTS

  • For streaming info: NBCDFW.com
  • Scotty will play at Billy Bob’s Texas this weekend.

