Scotty McCreery, Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown, Keith Urban – No CMA Awards Nominations

Despite his spectacular success, this year, Scotty McCreery gets snubbed by the CMA Awards.

This is surprising, considering he’s had a highly successful year.

His song “Damn Strait” is kicking butt right now and had been No.1 for three weeks. The writing is a brilliant tribute to George Strait, with a twist of a break-up song, in the style of his idol, the “King of Country.”

So far, the tune has had 106,428,646 on-demand streams.

And Scotty’s not alone. Other artists, who didn’t get nominated, include Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, and more.