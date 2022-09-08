98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Scotty McCreery, Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown, Keith Urban – No CMA Awards Nominations

September 8, 2022 10:00AM CDT
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Despite his spectacular success, this year, Scotty McCreery gets snubbed by the CMA Awards.

This is surprising, considering he’s had a highly successful year.

His song “Damn Strait” is kicking butt right now and had been No.1 for three weeks.  The writing is a brilliant tribute to George Strait, with a twist of a break-up song, in the style of his idol, the “King of Country.”

So far, the tune has had 106,428,646 on-demand streams.

And Scotty’s not alone.  Other artists, who didn’t get nominated, include Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, and more.

