Scotty McCreery, Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown, Keith Urban – No CMA Awards Nominations
September 8, 2022 10:00AM CDT
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
Despite his spectacular success, this year, Scotty McCreery gets snubbed by the CMA Awards.
This is surprising, considering he’s had a highly successful year.
His song “Damn Strait” is kicking butt right now and had been No.1 for three weeks. The writing is a brilliant tribute to George Strait, with a twist of a break-up song, in the style of his idol, the “King of Country.”
So far, the tune has had 106,428,646 on-demand streams.
And Scotty’s not alone. Other artists, who didn’t get nominated, include Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, and more.