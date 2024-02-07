Scotty McCreery teases new track, “Love Like This”

Scotty McCreery is giving fans a peek into the numerous things he loves in an upcoming track, “Love Like This.”

The country star recently took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a snippet of the heart-rending ode ahead of its February 9 release.

“I love the mountains when the leaves starts turning/ I love the coast when the waves roll in/ I love some back porch firewood burning/ I love my couch when the long day ends/ When I first laid eyes on you/ That’s when I knew/ I’ve never known a love like this/ I’ve never felt this way/ Girl I think I might’ve thought I did/ But everything changed today,” Scotty sings.

“Love Like This” will serve as the latest preview of Scotty’s forthcoming as-yet-untitled new album. Its lead single, “Cab in a Solo,” is #15 and ascending the country charts.

You can presave “Love Like This” now to hear it as soon as it drops Friday.

