98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Scotty McCreery teases new track, “Love Like This”

February 7, 2024 11:05AM CST
Share
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM

Scotty McCreery is giving fans a peek into the numerous things he loves in an upcoming track, “Love Like This.”

The country star recently took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a snippet of the heart-rending ode ahead of its February 9 release. 

“I love the mountains when the leaves starts turning/ I love the coast when the waves roll in/ I love some back porch firewood burning/ I love my couch when the long day ends/ When I first laid eyes on you/ That’s when I knew/ I’ve never known a love like this/ I’ve never felt this way/ Girl I think I might’ve thought I did/ But everything changed today,” Scotty sings. 

“Love Like This” will serve as the latest preview of Scotty’s forthcoming as-yet-untitled new album. Its lead single, “Cab in a Solo,” is #15 and ascending the country charts.

You can presave “Love Like This” now to hear it as soon as it drops Friday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FALLING: Do Women Really Want 'Bad Boys' or 'Nice Guys'?
3

Here's Why Women Tend to Feel Colder than Men. Really.
4

EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: An Egg a Day Keeps the Doctor Away?
5

LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Valentine DIY Gift Ideas - Quick, Easy, Cheap - But Not 'Cheap'

Recent Posts