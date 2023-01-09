98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Scotty McCreery Teases New Album

January 9, 2023 5:08PM CST
(Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for ACM)

Scotty McCreery is welcoming the new year by laying out details for his upcoming album.

This time around, the country star is prepared to explore the details of his personal life with his wife Gabi, and new son, Avery.

“I thought I loved her (Gabi) a lot before. You know, she’s the mother of my son, and now I’m finding that I love her even more,” McCreery tells Music Mayhem of his childhood sweetheart, whom he married in 2018. “So, I’ll be writing for sure a lot of songs about her and definitely tying the kiddo into some songs. Maybe writing for him too. So, I think it’s all great things right now. We’re in a great season.”

McCreery ended 2022 with five consecutive hits under his belt.

