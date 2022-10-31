98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Scotty McCreery Spends NFL Sunday With His Brand-New Baby Boy

October 31, 2022 6:08PM CDT
(Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for ACM)

Scotty McCreery’s six-day-old son Avery watched Sunday’s Patriots game with the singer. McCreery posted a photo of the father-son bonding moment with baby Avery in a Patriots jersey.

“Avery’s first NFL Sunday! Go Pats, buddy!” McCreery captioned the post. McCreery has been waiting to show his son football. McCreery grew up in North Carolina, but he inherited his dad’s Patriots passion.

When McCreery’s wife, Gabi, revealed her pregnancy in June, the Patriots sent them a personalized baby jersey.

