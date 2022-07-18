Scotty McCreery Reveals His Wife’s Due Date

Scotty McCreery recently gave his fans an update on his wife’s pregnancy and revealed their due date.
Scotty said, “Although she just had her latest ultrasound, and they said, ‘He’s measuring ahead of schedule. It looks like October 31.’ I was like, ‘Oh boy! Halloween!'”
He continued, “I was pretty sold it was going to be a girl, and I think she did too. So we had a girl’s name picked out, but we didn’t have a boy’s name. So we’re still in the process. It will literally pop up at dinner.”
Do you plan on dressing up for Halloween this year? Let us know in the comments on Facebook.