Scotty McCreery Opens Up about Becoming a First-Time Dad

October 5, 2022 6:08PM CDT
Scotty McCreery is getting ready to be a first time dad, in just a few weeks; and he is opening up about his and his wife, Gabi’s last preparations.

He said, “Baby is coming fast.  I tell you, It seems like just yesterday that Gabi showed me the pregnancy test; and she was like, ‘We’re having a kid.

He continued, “We’ve got to build a nursery and get all this stuff ready,” but “It’s going to be the biggest blessing.  I can’t wait to teach this kid things.  Get him on the ball field, play him some music, teach him guitar.  We’ve already got a little music stand for him to play with.  So yeah, we’re pumped.”

