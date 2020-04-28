Scotty McCreery Launches Quarantine Tour T-shirt
Scotty McCreery has performed and appeared on more than 50 live social media events since everyone began following social media guidelines in march. In order to honor that, he has launched his “Somewhere in Quarantine Tour T-Shirt” for sale in his online store at ScottyMcCreery.com. A portion of the net proceeds of the shirt will be donated to MusiCares for its Covid-19 Relief Fund, which helps those in the music community affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.