Scotty McCreery Lands Third Consecutive Chart-Topping Hit
Scotty McCreery charts his third consecutive No. 1 single this week with “In Between.” The song tops both the Billboard and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts. The track also makes Billboard Country Airplay chart history with a jump from No. 8 to No. 1, the greatest move to the top spot since 1991 when Ricky Van Shelton went from No. 9 to No. 1 with “Keep It Between the Lines,” making it the second-greatest move in the chart’s history.
Scotty said, “Earning a No.1 record on ‘In Between,’ which is a song that defines me, is amazing. I loved writing this song . . . Earning three No.1 songs in a row is the perfect way to celebrate Seasons Change and how that album changed my life. I want to thank country radio for supporting my music, my fans for believing in me from day one . . .”
“In Between” is the third single from Scotty’s 2018 album, Seasons Change.
View this post on Instagram
NUMBER 1!!! Swipe to see the champagne spray🍾🍾🍾 • This one is extra sweet! In Between has been one of my favorite songs since we wrote it in 2015. It was a grind with this song, and thats what makes it so awesome for it to be on top of the country charts this week! • To country radio, I cant thank you enough for giving my music a chance. Thank you for supporting this album as much as you have. 3 in a row is crazyyy!!! Can’t wait to send new music your way! • It really does take a village, and I’ve got the best village in the business! Triple Tigers, Triple 8 Management, WME, EBM, FBMM, my band and crew on the road, Im extremely blessed to call you friends and work with each and every one of you. Week in and week out yall crush it every single day! Let’s enjoy this now and then start working towards trying to do it again! Love yall! • Im so fired up about this yall! LETS GOOO!!!
A post shared by Scotty McCreery (@scottymccreery) on