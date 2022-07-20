SCOTTY McCREERY LANDS FIFTH NUMBER ONE HIT

Scotty McCreery officially has his fifth Number One hit under his belt this week as “Damn Strait” takes the top spot on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. He posted the big news on an Instagram story on Monday (July 18th) with a picture of him on a plane sporting a big smile with the caption, “POV: You find out you have the #1 song on Country Radio this week!!! Damnnn Straittt!!! 5 Damn Strait #1s in a row. Thank you Country Radio! Can’t thank y’all enough. This is crazyy!”
Scotty also shared the news of an upcoming concert to celebrate the chart-topper at Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, Texas on September 23rd. He wrote, “And we’re celebrating the #1 song where the King got his start! See you soon, Texas!” Gruene Hall is also where Scotty shot the video for “Damn Strait.”
Country Now reports that Scotty was on his way home from a golf trip in Ireland at the time of his posting.
“Damn Strait’ is one of two songs that he didn’t write on his current album, Same Truck.
.@ScottyMcCreery now has five career No. 1 hits on #CountryAirplay:
Five More Minutes (2018)
This Is It (2019)
In Between (2020)
You Time (2021)
Damn Strait (2022)
— billboard charts (@billboardcharts) July 19, 2022
