If you missed Sunday’s Celebrity Family Feud, Country Star Scotty McCreery teamed up with his new wife Gabi and his family. Scotty’s family beat Saturday Night Live’s Chris Kattan and his family to take home the cash. He just scored $25,000 for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital by winning “Celebrity Family Feud.” Scotty was joined by his dad, new wife, father-in-law, and his grandmother.