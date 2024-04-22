Scotty McCreery Inducted into Grand Ole Opry by Josh Turner and THIS Living Legend

It’s one thing to win American Idol. It’s quite another to be invited into a super-elite group of your heroes.

But now he’s achieved each: Scotty McCreery, a multi-Platinum selling country star, was welcomed to the Grand Ole Opry, over the weekend, by Opry member Josh Turner – and a surprise guest, Country Music Hall of Famer Randy Travis.

McCreery sang “Cab in a Solo,” and “Fall of Summer,” from his upcoming album Rise and Fall. And he covered Travis’ “Three Wooden Crosses,” before he performed, together, with Turner and Travis, his friends and heroes.

“I stand here tonight proud of the fact that I bridged the gap between the generation of Randy Travis and Scotty McCreery,” shared Turner. “Only time will tell who will be inspired by Scotty.”

Pointing to his 18-month-old son, Avery, in the audience, and holding back tears, McCreery added, “He might not understand tonight, but one day I’ll be able to tell him, ‘Hey buddy, this was your daddy’s dream, and it came true.’”

