Scotty McCreery, has a new place to call home, musically speaking.

Apr 1, 2021 @ 7:49am

Universal Music Publishing Nashville Signs Scotty McCreery.    McCreery has signed on with Universal Music Publishing Nashville and has said “Signing with Universal Music Publishing and working with Troy Tomlinson, Terry Wakefield, and all the great folks on their team is another big step in my songwriting journey. I am proud to call Universal Music Publishing my home”. McCreery is currently working on his next studio album which will include his latest single, “You Time”.

