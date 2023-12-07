Scotty McCreery Gets Grand Ole Opry Invite From Garth Brooks

Over the weekend, Scotty McCreery was surprised with an invitation to join the Grand Ole Opry.

The invite came from Garth Brooks while onstage during McCreery’s performance at the Opry Country Christmas show.

Garth said, “Watch out — I got a card in there that I hand-signed myself. Don’t open it. Not till Christmas. Seriously.

He continued gift inside isn’t here yet. Tonight is merely an invitation. On behalf of the Grand Ole Opry — and this is a Christmas present to the Grand Ole Opry — we would love to invite you to be the newest member of the Opry.”

Scotty said, “Holy cow. Yes, I would love to. I grew up listening to your records, Garth and you’re a part of what made me want to do this for a living … I didn’t think that dream would become a reality, but it is because of all of y’all sitting in this house tonight. God Bless y’all.”

If you could get an invite to dinner with your favorite singer, who would it be?