​​Scotty McCreery & Gabi McCreery Celebrate 4 Years of Marriage

Country music star Scotty McCreery celebrates four years of marriage, with his wife, Gabi Dugal McCreery.
The couple tied the knot on June 16, 2018, in the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina. That’s where he’s from.
That fall, he performed at Taste of Joliet Country Night; and she joined him on that tour.
Scotty’s song and music video for “This Is It” feature real-life footage from the couple’s special engagement and wedding days.
The American Idol alum sang this song at his wedding reception. How do you celebrate anniversaries?