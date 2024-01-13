Scotty McCreery Drops ’90s Country-Inspired ‘Can’t Pass the Bar’

Scotty McCreery has released a new song.

He is paying tribute to ’90s country and the songs of yesteryears with “Can’t Pass the Bar.”

The song boasts an all-too-relatable storyline of one spending their week’s paycheck for drinks at a bar with their friends.

“I grew up loving ’90s country music, especially the barn-burning songs. I wanted one of my own, so I got together with some of my buddies and we wrote it,” he says. “Can’t wait to perform this song live.”

