Scotty McCreery Claims Top Five Spot On List Of Best Country Music Books
Scotty McCreery’s first ever book, Go Big or Go Home, ranks at Number Three on BookAuthority’s list of the 81 Best Country Music Books of All Time. He released the memoir in 2016, which shares his upbringing in North Carolina through his journey of winning American Idol and beyond.
Randy Travis’ 2019 book, Forever and Ever, Amen: A Memoir of Music, Faith and Braving the Storms of Life, holds the top spot on the list.
Other titles among the 81 Best Country Music Books of All Time list include autobiographies on Whisperin’ Bill Anderson, Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard and more.
