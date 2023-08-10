98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Scotty McCreery announces new song, “Cabin In A Solo”

August 10, 2023 11:00AM CDT
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM

Scotty McCreery has unveiled the name and release date of his upcoming song.

The track is titled “Cabin In A Solo” and will arrive on August 18.

“Took some buddies up to the mountains of North Carolina to do nothing but write some country music. I’m proud to say one of those songs turned out to be one of my favorites I’ve ever written,” Scotty shares on Facebook alongside a preview clip of the classic country-leaning tune.

Be sure to presave “Cab In A Solo” to hear it as soon as it drops.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

