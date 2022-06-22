      Weather Alert

SCOTTY McCREERY AND WIFE EXPECTING

Jun 22, 2022 @ 6:31am
(Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for ACM)
 Scotty McCreery and his wife, Gabi, are expecting their first child, a boy, in November. Scotty told People.com, “We’ve gotten to live a lot of life and do some cool things, so seems like now’s a good time to settle down a little and expand the family.” The couple married four years ago this month.

Scotty and Gabi were actually shocked to learn they’re expecting a boy. Scotty explains, “I was the only boy on both sides of my family, the last McCreery boy out there. Gabi’s from two sisters in her family, so I just figured it would be a girl. But we got a surprise of a boy.

Scotty is in the Top Five and climbing on the Mediabase chart with “Damn Strait.”

