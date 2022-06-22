SCOTTY McCREERY AND WIFE EXPECTING

Scotty and Gabi were actually shocked to learn they’re expecting a boy. Scotty explains, “I was the only boy on both sides of my family, the last McCreery boy out there. Gabi’s from two sisters in her family, so I just figured it would be a girl. But we got a surprise of a boy.”
Scotty is in the Top Five and climbing on the Mediabase chart with “Damn Strait.”
CHECK IT OUT
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Scotty McCreery (@scottymccreery)
A post shared by Scotty McCreery (@scottymccreery)