Scott A. Robbins Arrested for Drug Induced Homicide, Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Drug Conspiracy

Almost two years to the day of a drug induced death an arrest has been made. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Scott A. Robbins, 24 of Morris for Drug Induced Homicide (Class X Felony), Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Class 2 Felony) and Criminal Drug Conspiracy (Class 2 Felony).
On March 26, 2020, Grundy County Deputies responded to the 3200 block of N. Lakeside Dr, Coal City (Goose Lake Subdivision) for an overdose. Deputies found Keegan Kenney, 25, unresponsive, on the floor. The deputies’ determined Kenney was deceased and called the Grundy County Coroner.
Grundy County Sheriff’s Detectives conducted an almost two-year investigation into the case. Sheriff’s Detectives learned through electronic communications that Robbins brought what he thought to be heroin to Kenney shortly before her death. Coroner’s reports indicate that Kenney died of Fentanyl and Diphenhydramine Intoxication.
On March 11, 2022, Detective Sergeant Paul Clampitt testified in front of the Statewide Grand Jury conducted by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office in Lee County, IL. Scott A. Robbins was indicted by the Grand Jury. The true bill of indictment was later sent to a Lee County judge who issued an arrest warrant for the above felonies.
On March 24, 2022, Robbins turned himself into the Grundy County Sheriff’s Police and was taken to the Grundy County Jail on a $250,000.00 bond.
The investigation was a collaborative effort between the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, the Grundy County Coroner’s Office, the Grundy County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Illinois Attorney General’s Office and the Illinois State Police Forensic Sciences Laboratory.