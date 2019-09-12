Scientists Have Found a New Way to Get Kids to Eat Vegetables – An All-Out Vegetable Overload!
Here’s the latest strategy in the never-ending battle between parents and kids over vegetables.
A study out of Australia found you can get your kid to eat more veggies by overwhelming them with vegetables.
They had some parents give their kid one vegetable on their plate and some give their kids lots of different vegetables on their plate. And they found that the kids with lots of veggies wound up eating twice as much as the other kids.
They also found that after three months, the kids who got lots of veggies had developed more of a taste for them and kept eating larger portions.
GOOD LUCK!
-Jess Samson