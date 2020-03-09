Scientific Adviser From ‘Contagion’ Says The Movie Was A Warning
If you’ve recently watched the “Contagion” movie that originally came out in 2011 you know that it foreshadows what we’re now seeing with the Coronavirus.
Tracey McNamara, a veterinary pathologist and professor in pathology at Western University of Health Sciences, was a consultant for the film which follows a fictional virus that is transmitted to people and authorities who are trying to contain the pandemic and navigate through panic and misinformation.
McNamara says the film was to serve as a warning as to what can happen when a virus with no vaccine gets out of hand and was meant for society and governments to prepare for such an event. Contagion was released in 2011 starring Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Winslet and others.
By the way, “Contagion” was ranked at 270 on the iTunes Movie Charts and since the beginning of 2020 has risen to number 2, on Sunday it sat number 5. Here’s the complete story from HUFFPOST.