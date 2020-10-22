      Weather Alert

Science Says The Scariest Movie of All Time Is…

Oct 22, 2020 @ 9:03am

Science decided to determine the scariest movie of all time by determining how a person’s heart rate was affected while watching a scary movie. They brought it 50 people and had them watch 50 scary movies based on IMDB and Rotten Tomato ratings.

Then they measured how people’s heart rates were affected while watching and determined that “Sinister” is in fact the scariest movie of all time. Followed by “Insidious”, “The Conjuring, “Hereditary”, “Paranormal Activity”, “It Follows”, and so on!

 

Popular Posts
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands