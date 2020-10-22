Science Says The Scariest Movie of All Time Is…
Science decided to determine the scariest movie of all time by determining how a person’s heart rate was affected while watching a scary movie. They brought it 50 people and had them watch 50 scary movies based on IMDB and Rotten Tomato ratings.
Then they measured how people’s heart rates were affected while watching and determined that “Sinister” is in fact the scariest movie of all time. Followed by “Insidious”, “The Conjuring, “Hereditary”, “Paranormal Activity”, “It Follows”, and so on!